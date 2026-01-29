Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Decreases By 98.5%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 98 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 6,408 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

CD Projekt SA is a Poland-based video game developer, publisher and digital distribution company best known for its critically acclaimed Role-Playing Games (RPGs). Through its development arm CD Projekt Red, the company designs, develops and publishes blockbuster game franchises, including The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to its core game development activities, CD Projekt operates GOG.com, a digital storefront offering a catalogue of DRM-free PC games, and provides related online services such as multiplayer support, game updates and community forums.

Founded in Warsaw in 1994 by Marcin Iwi?ski and Micha? Kici?ski, CD Projekt initially built its reputation by translating and distributing popular Western titles in Central Europe.

