iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,862,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 741% from the average daily volume of 221,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

