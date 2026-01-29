Insider Buying: Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,709,641.55 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 928,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $5,709,641.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 19,404,076 shares in the company, valued at $119,335,067.40. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 995,896 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $6,184,514.16.

On Thursday, January 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 411,057 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $2,528,000.55.

On Friday, January 16th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,837,686 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $10,291,041.60.

On Wednesday, January 21st, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 5,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $29,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,769,581 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $9,945,045.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28.

On Monday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,497,826 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16.

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,381,091.03.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 549.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Under Armour by 361.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

