Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Sells $11,288,250.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Earl Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 / recent quarter beat — Interactive Brokers reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS and revenue growth, continued account and volume strength), reinforcing the company’s growth story and supporting valuation. Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 / recent quarter beat — Interactive Brokers reported stronger-than-expected results (EPS and revenue growth, continued account and volume strength), reinforcing the company’s growth story and supporting valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish coverage — Zacks recently upgraded IBKR to a stronger rating and multiple firms (BMO, Barclays, Piper Sandler cited in coverage) have raised targets or maintained Overweight/Outperform views, which can attract buying interest. Zacks Coverage

Analyst upgrades and bullish coverage — Zacks recently upgraded IBKR to a stronger rating and multiple firms (BMO, Barclays, Piper Sandler cited in coverage) have raised targets or maintained Overweight/Outperform views, which can attract buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention / momentum screens — Several Zacks pieces flag IBKR as “on the move” and attracting investor attention, which can sustain flows but is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Momentum Article

Market attention / momentum screens — Several Zacks pieces flag IBKR as “on the move” and attracting investor attention, which can sustain flows but is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — The call transcript provides detail on guidance, client flows and margins; useful for active investors digging into drivers but not an immediate price mover by itself. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript available — The call transcript provides detail on guidance, client flows and margins; useful for active investors digging into drivers but not an immediate price mover by itself. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by Vice Chairman Earl Nemser — Nemser sold multiple blocks (about 100,000 shares on Jan. 22; 94,800 on Jan. 26 at ~$76.19; and 60,200 on Jan. 27 at ~$75.30), totaling roughly ~255,000 shares (~$19M+). Several reports note these sales were discretionary (not clearly under a 10b5?1 plan), and his ownership fell materially, which markets often view as a bearish signal. SEC Filing MarketBeat Insider Coverage

Large insider sales by Vice Chairman Earl Nemser — Nemser sold multiple blocks (about 100,000 shares on Jan. 22; 94,800 on Jan. 26 at ~$76.19; and 60,200 on Jan. 27 at ~$75.30), totaling roughly ~255,000 shares (~$19M+). Several reports note these sales were discretionary (not clearly under a 10b5?1 plan), and his ownership fell materially, which markets often view as a bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Insider headlines amplify short?term volatility — Multiple media pieces (InsiderTrades, AmericanBankingNews, MarketBeat) are highlighting the sales; that publicity can pressure shares in the near term even if fundamentals remain intact. InsiderTrades Alert

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

