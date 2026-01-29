Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $28.80

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Schneider National from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,773,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,010,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,962,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,700,000 after purchasing an additional 381,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,991,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after buying an additional 386,340 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,825,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,431,000 after buying an additional 249,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.