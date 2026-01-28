iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT) Short Interest Down 72.6% in January

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,814 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the December 31st total of 39,523 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LDRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 47,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (LDRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Treasury ETFs, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises US Treasury bonds Government, Treasury Investment Grade annually. LDRT was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

