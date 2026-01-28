BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 696.9% in January

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 126,819 shares, an increase of 696.9% from the December 31st total of 15,915 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 321,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 297,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $154,204.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,535,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 278,024 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 247,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 214,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 220,701 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

