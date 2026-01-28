Insider Selling: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 49,882 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,425,128.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 56,419 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $1,641,228.71.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Mente sold 32,709 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $973,419.84.

On Friday, January 9th, Michael Mente sold 68,995 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,766.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 52,864 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.48.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Michael Mente sold 72,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $2,254,020.92.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Mente sold 63,045 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $1,870,545.15.

On Friday, December 19th, Michael Mente sold 78,619 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $2,262,654.82.

On Thursday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $2,512,694.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 41,563 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,081,469.26.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $3,041,020.08.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.7%

RVLV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.75. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,196,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 89.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,031,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 486,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

