Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,256 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 221,765 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 147,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $31,599.10. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $22.30. This trade represents a 99.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,579,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 540.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 82.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 105,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,265. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide monthly distributions with the potential for long-term total return, emphasizing high-quality income-producing equity securities from issuers around the world while aiming to enhance after-tax yield for shareholders.

ETG’s portfolio is composed primarily of dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into equity shares, and American Depositary Receipts across developed and emerging markets.

