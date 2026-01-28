Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southwest Airlines also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.37.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,555,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

More Southwest Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and improved profitability — Southwest reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, topping estimates and showing profit improvement versus prior year, supporting near-term earnings credibility. Article Title

Q4 EPS beat and improved profitability — Southwest reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, topping estimates and showing profit improvement versus prior year, supporting near-term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Very strong FY2026 guidance — management guided to adjusted EPS of at least $4.00 for 2026 (vs. $0.93 adjusted in 2025), citing revenue initiatives and the business transformation; this materially raises forward-profit expectations. Article Title

Very strong FY2026 guidance — management guided to adjusted EPS of at least $4.00 for 2026 (vs. $0.93 adjusted in 2025), citing revenue initiatives and the business transformation; this materially raises forward-profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Revenue initiatives — the shift from open seating to assigned seats plus new bag fees are being promoted as durable revenue levers that underpin the guidance and reframe Southwest’s unit economics. Article Title

Revenue initiatives — the shift from open seating to assigned seats plus new bag fees are being promoted as durable revenue levers that underpin the guidance and reframe Southwest’s unit economics. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue miss and mixed quarter — total revenue rose year-over-year to $7.44B but slightly missed consensus (~$7.51–7.59B), so top-line momentum is less clear even as margins improved. Article Title

Revenue miss and mixed quarter — total revenue rose year-over-year to $7.44B but slightly missed consensus (~$7.51–7.59B), so top-line momentum is less clear even as margins improved. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — some firms are raising targets (Jefferies to $45) and others remain mixed, so Street views vary and price-target dispersion could sustain volatility. Article Title

Analyst positioning — some firms are raising targets (Jefferies to $45) and others remain mixed, so Street views vary and price-target dispersion could sustain volatility. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow and liquidity pressure — operating cash fell sharply and cash & equivalents declined materially YoY while capex rose, which could constrain flexibility if recovery stalls. Article Title

Cash-flow and liquidity pressure — operating cash fell sharply and cash & equivalents declined materially YoY while capex rose, which could constrain flexibility if recovery stalls. Negative Sentiment: Elevated put-option activity — an unusual spike in put buying signals that some traders are hedging or betting on downside, which can increase intraday volatility. (No link available)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.