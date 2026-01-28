Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 84.9%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,576 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the December 31st total of 136,161 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 117,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 102,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.
Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.
