Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 84.9%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,576 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the December 31st total of 136,161 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 117,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 102,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

