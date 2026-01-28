Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 218,985 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the December 31st total of 32,117 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 163,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 103,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE: NMAI) is a closed-end investment fund managed by Nuveen, a global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund employs an actively managed, diversified approach across multiple asset classes, leveraging Nuveen’s extensive research and portfolio management infrastructure.
The fund’s investment strategy centers on allocating assets among a broad range of income-producing instruments.
