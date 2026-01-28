Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,101 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 60,021 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

MPV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 11,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,504. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 280,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

