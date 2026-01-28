Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $237.10 and last traded at $241.7210. 9,937,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,175,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.56.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after buying an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

