Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Earnings Results

Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Idw Media had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

Idw Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDWM remained flat at $35.50 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.43. Idw Media has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Get Idw Media alerts:

Idw Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc is a San Diego?based media holding company that acquires, operates and invests in publishing and entertainment businesses. Through its flagship subsidiary, IDW Publishing, the company produces a broad range of comic books and graphic novels, including licensed series based on popular franchises such as Transformers, Star Trek, and My Little Pony. IDW Media also oversees Top Shelf Productions, a boutique graphic?novel imprint known for critically acclaimed original works, and Magnet Releasing, a specialty film distribution arm focused on independent and genre cinema.

Established in 1999 as a creative boutique and reorganized under the IDW Media Holdings umbrella in 2015, the company has built a multi?platform media portfolio that spans print, digital, and screen adaptations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idw Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idw Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.