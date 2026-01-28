CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $468.91 and last traded at $469.19. 2,320,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,652,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.66.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for Endpoint Protection Platforms, earning the most 5?star ratings and a 97% Willingness to Recommend based on ~800 responses — a strong signal of customer satisfaction and competitive positioning. Read More.

CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for Endpoint Protection Platforms, earning the most 5?star ratings and a 97% Willingness to Recommend based on ~800 responses — a strong signal of customer satisfaction and competitive positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO George Kurtz said hundreds of North Korean operatives used AI?generated credentials to infiltrate U.S. companies — an example of evolving threats that tends to drive demand for endpoint, identity and detection solutions like CrowdStrike’s offerings. Read More.

CEO George Kurtz said hundreds of North Korean operatives used AI?generated credentials to infiltrate U.S. companies — an example of evolving threats that tends to drive demand for endpoint, identity and detection solutions like CrowdStrike’s offerings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and $485 price target (about mid-single-digit upside vs. recent levels), signaling analysts are not currently turning more bullish despite the company’s strong customer feedback. Read More.

Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and $485 price target (about mid-single-digit upside vs. recent levels), signaling analysts are not currently turning more bullish despite the company’s strong customer feedback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media coverage and data reports noted short-term outperformance (stock has risen in recent sessions), reflecting momentum but not necessarily a sustained catalyst. Read More.

Recent media coverage and data reports noted short-term outperformance (stock has risen in recent sessions), reflecting momentum but not necessarily a sustained catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A January short?interest report shows anomalous/zero values (0 shares, 0 days?to?cover), which appears to be data noise rather than a meaningful increase in bearish positioning; treat with caution.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.37, a PEG ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total value of $8,448,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,340,294.16. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 69,048 shares of company stock valued at $34,509,857 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.