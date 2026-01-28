Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $223.05 and last traded at $216.1440. Approximately 4,755,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,198,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $239,731.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,797,006.67. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 618,681 shares of company stock valued at $137,427,145 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

