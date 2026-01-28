Head-To-Head Contrast: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) & Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom 15.53% 34.06% 17.46% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SuperCom and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mobilicom 1 1 2 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mobilicom has a consensus price target of $2,750.00, indicating a potential upside of 31,509.20%. Given Mobilicom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobilicom is more favorable than SuperCom.

47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuperCom and Mobilicom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $27.64 million 1.05 $660,000.00 $0.79 12.52 Mobilicom $3.18 million 30.94 -$8.01 million N/A N/A

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than Mobilicom.

Volatility and Risk

SuperCom has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobilicom has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuperCom beats Mobilicom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

