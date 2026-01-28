Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,352,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 745,687 shares.The stock last traded at $33.2550 and had previously closed at $32.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Up 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 70.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Prudential Public by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

