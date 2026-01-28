Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.8350, but opened at $10.80. Victrex shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTXPF shares. Barclays lowered Victrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Victrex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VTXPF

Victrex Price Performance

Victrex Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc is a UK-based specialist in high-performance polymer solutions, best known for its polyether ether ketone (PEEK) thermoplastic. Headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, the company focuses on the development, manufacture and global distribution of advanced polymer materials engineered for demanding environments. Victrex’s PEEK products deliver a combination of mechanical strength, chemical resistance and thermal stability, making them a preferred choice in sectors requiring long-term reliability under extreme conditions.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of PEEK-based offerings, including polymer granules, compounded resins and semi-finished shapes such as rods, tubes and sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.