Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 377,319 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,099,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,099,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Down 2.6%

INVU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,501. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Investview alerts:

About Investview

(Get Free Report)

Investview, Inc (OTCMKTS:INVU) is a global financial services and media technology company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm specializes in delivering financial education, self?improvement programs and lifestyle coaching through a digital ecosystem of subscription-based platforms. Investview aims to empower retail clients with actionable market insights, trading strategies and personal development content by blending fintech innovation with engaging media experiences.

Through a portfolio of branded channels and online portals, Investview provides video-driven trading courses, market analysis newsletters, mobile applications and live webinars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.