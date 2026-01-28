Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.6480 and last traded at $7.6480, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Sumitomo Heavy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.36%.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal?forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

