Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BTIG Research

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Freddie Mac from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.35 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised Freddie Mac to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Freddie Mac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMCC

Freddie Mac Stock Down 5.7%

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. 2,238,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.00 and a beta of 1.84. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

(Get Free Report)

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC), officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company’s primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.