Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WHD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,196. Cactus has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

