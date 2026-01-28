Presearch (PRE) Price Hits $0.0029

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $8.03 thousand worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,608,382 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

