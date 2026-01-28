StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.24 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $694.04 million and $5.24 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,195.61 or 0.03544454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 217,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,184 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 217,181.75244332. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,204.28146334 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

