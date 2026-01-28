SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. SSAB had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.17%.

SSAB Stock Performance

SSAB stock remained flat at $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded shares of SSAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About SSAB

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) is a Swedish steel producer specializing in high-strength and wear-resistant steels. The company develops and manufactures steel products for customers in industries such as construction, automotive, mining and heavy transport. SSAB’s key brands include Hardox® for abrasion-resistant steel, Strenx® for high-strength steel in structural applications and Docol® for advanced automotive steel solutions.

Founded in 1978 through the merger of Sweden’s state-owned steelworks, SSAB was privatized in the mid-1980s and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

