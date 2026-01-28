Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $15,204.75 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.73, for a total transaction of $15,204.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,056.63. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, December 26th, Michael Feld sold 74 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total value of $14,509.92.

On Monday, December 1st, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $14,502.00.

BDX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. The company had a trading volume of 385,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-15.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

