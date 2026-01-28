LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

LG Display (NYSE:LPLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.41), Zacks reports. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

LG Display Price Performance

NYSE:LPL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 390,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,070. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

Earnings History for LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

