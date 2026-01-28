Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in January

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,460 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the December 31st total of 20,173 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,288. Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

