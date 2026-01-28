Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 93.5% in January

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 85 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 1,312 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 1.7%

FGPR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

