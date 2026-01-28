Short Interest in Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Drops By 93.8%

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,599 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 426,030 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ck Hutchison Stock Up 0.7%

CKHUY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 40,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ck Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Ck Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CKHUY) is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long?term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital?intensive sectors.

The company’s principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

