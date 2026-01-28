SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. $NATR

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth $155,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $181,766.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,372.56. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $79,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,735 shares in the company, valued at $972,555.35. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $400,988 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nature’s Sunshine Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NATR stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.93. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.18%.The company had revenue of $88.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

