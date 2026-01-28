SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,683 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 94,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.1%

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.47 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Lorne Weil purchased 50,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 572,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,172.81. The trade was a 9.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brooks H. Pierce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,480. The trade was a 500.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) is a business-to-business provider of digital gaming content and technology solutions for the global gaming industry. The company’s offerings include server-based gaming modules, virtual sports simulations, digital interactive content and mobile sports betting platforms. Inspired designs proprietary games and software that integrate with lotteries, casino operators, retail betting shops and online platforms, emphasizing reliable performance, rapid deployment and engaging player experiences.

At the core of Inspired’s product suite is its Virtual Sports catalog, which simulates sporting events using advanced algorithms and randomized outcomes.

