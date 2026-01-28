SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 284 Seaboard Corporation $SEB

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 47.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seaboard by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Seaboard by 94.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $5,038.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Corporation has a twelve month low of $2,400.31 and a twelve month high of $5,050.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,515.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,896.73.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

