SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,979 Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSBC. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $43.00 price target on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

FSBC opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.11%.The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

