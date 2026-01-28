Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Expands By 1,602.8%

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,842 shares, a growth of 1,602.8% from the December 31st total of 4,454 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 645,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 645,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.
Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.
