Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.80 and last traded at GBX 133.80, with a volume of 47035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.60.

Metro Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.56. The stock has a market cap of £903.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 4.50 EPS for the quarter. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Metro Bank

Metro Bank Company Profile

In related news, insider Jaime Gilinski Bacal purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £605,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.