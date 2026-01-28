Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $189,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,323. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

PG stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

