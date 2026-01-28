Q1 Earnings Forecast for Equifax Issued By Autonomous Res

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Autonomous Res issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 27th. Autonomous Res analyst K. Zhu anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Autonomous Res also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.07 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day moving average is $230.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Key Headlines Impacting Equifax

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autonomous Res published updated quarterly and full?year EPS models that are meaningfully above the current consensus: FY2026 $8.57 vs. consensus $7.58 and FY2027 $10.32. The firm also detailed higher quarterly EPS projections across 2026–2027, implying faster earnings growth than the market currently expects. Autonomous Res estimates (MarketBeat)

Equifax launched "Income Confirm," which bundles verified employment/income data from The Work Number with an Equifax Consumer Credit Report to improve lender decisioning for credit?card originations. This product can increase cross?sell opportunities, deepen data monetization and help drive higher revenue per account in consumer lending channels. Equifax Introduces Income Confirm (PR Newswire)

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

