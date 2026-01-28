Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.55. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.