AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 576.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Needham upgraded APP to Buy with a $700 price target, citing an expected e?commerce growth inflection in 2026; that upgrade has supported upside momentum. Needham Upgrade

Needham upgraded APP to Buy with a $700 price target, citing an expected e?commerce growth inflection in 2026; that upgrade has supported upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst interest and high price targets (consensus near ~$700+) continue to underpin the stock despite recent volatility, keeping buy-side focus on long-term upside. Zacks Key Facts

Analyst interest and high price targets (consensus near ~$700+) continue to underpin the stock despite recent volatility, keeping buy-side focus on long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Short?term price reaction to the Needham upgrade was amplified in trading commentary — several outlets noted an intraday pop after the upgrade, reinforcing upside momentum. Schaeffers: Stock Pops

Short?term price reaction to the Needham upgrade was amplified in trading commentary — several outlets noted an intraday pop after the upgrade, reinforcing upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons to other AI/automation names (e.g., UiPath) by some analysts highlight differing risk/reward profiles — useful context for investors assessing APP versus peers but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks: PATH vs APP

Comparisons to other AI/automation names (e.g., UiPath) by some analysts highlight differing risk/reward profiles — useful context for investors assessing APP versus peers but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A reported change in short?interest data for January appears internally inconsistent (zeros/NaN) and currently offers no clear signal on positioning or squeeze risk.

A reported change in short?interest data for January appears internally inconsistent (zeros/NaN) and currently offers no clear signal on positioning or squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: CapitalWatch released a detailed short?seller report alleging AppLovin facilitated illicit activity; while APP has strongly denied the claims and demanded a retraction, the report triggered renewed selling pressure and reputational risk. CNBC: CapitalWatch Report

CapitalWatch released a detailed short?seller report alleging AppLovin facilitated illicit activity; while APP has strongly denied the claims and demanded a retraction, the report triggered renewed selling pressure and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz announced an investigation into AppLovin shareholder claims, signaling potential class?action litigation risk that can prolong volatility and increase legal uncertainty. GlobeNewsWire: Pomerantz Investigation

Pomerantz announced an investigation into AppLovin shareholder claims, signaling potential class?action litigation risk that can prolong volatility and increase legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Previous reporting that the SEC has looked into AppLovin’s data practices remains a background risk; any regulatory developments would be material and could amplify negative moves. MarketBeat: SEC Probe Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $543.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $635.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.11. The company has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

