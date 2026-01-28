Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2004 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBOS opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

