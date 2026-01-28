Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

SNPS stock opened at $502.70 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

