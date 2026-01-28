Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

TUA stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs. TUA was launched on Nov 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

