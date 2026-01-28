Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%
TUA stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
