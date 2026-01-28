Hermez Network Trading Up 1.4% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $128.26 million and $29.72 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00003901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.48866514 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

