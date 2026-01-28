Ethena USDe Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $95.94 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,134.85 or 0.99050689 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 6,596,226,903 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 6,596,761,909.60694564. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99864452 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $81,824,875.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

