Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.1333.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teads from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Teads alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teads

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teads Trading Down 0.3%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teads stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teads Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:TEAD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Teads as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAD opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Teads has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter. Teads had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

About Teads

(Get Free Report)

Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.