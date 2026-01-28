United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 guide — UPS posted $24.5B in Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates; it guided 2026 revenue to $89.7B, above Street consensus, driven by stronger international margins and higher-yield package mix. This is the main driver lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Higher, reliable cash return — UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share (annualized yield ~6.1%), ex-dividend Feb. 17, supporting income-focused investor demand and providing a valuation floor relative to peers.

Analyst/institutional tone turning constructive — MarketBeat and other outlets note institutional accumulation, analyst upgrades and a narrative that UPS is transitioning to higher-margin, targeted growth areas, which reinforces the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a notable uptick in call buying (about 63,994 calls) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the beat/guidance.

Large job cuts and restructuring risk — UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational roles in 2026 (on top of ~48,000 cuts in 2025) as it unwinds work for Amazon and retools its network; this underscores the cost and execution risk of the separation and could pressure operations and near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Scale and execution questions remain — repeated large layoffs and the Amazon unwind highlight structural challenges; if volume declines or execution slips, margins and growth could be weaker than management expects.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

