Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $10.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 5.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,705,000 after buying an additional 1,019,145 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

